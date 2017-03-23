Dona t hate me, Jamaica, Ugandan athlete pleads

Kingston College's middle and long distance runner Aryamanya Rodgers wants Jamaican lovers of athletics to love, respect and support him as he prepares to make history later this week by competing at the premier schoolboy event this side of the world. Rodgers, who related his hell, pain and discomfort when he left his homeland in August in a bid to reach Jamaica to start school at Kingston College, has come under pressure from members of the Calabar High School fraternity in respect of his participation for KC in the Boys and Girls Athletic Championship which begins tomorrow at the National Stadium and ends on Saturday.

