CRH crisis deepens

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has disclosed that operations at Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay are to be reduced by 90 per cent over the next three to four weeks. In a statement to the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives, which was meeting last night at Gordon House, Tufton said that while the problems at the hospital have reoccurred over the years, they were at a stage that requires attention.

