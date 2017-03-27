Commentary: Together we are stronger

By Shackelia Jackson Sister of Nakiea, killed by the Jamaican police in 2014 As a relative of a young man killed by the police in Kingston, Jamaica, many people have asked me how my family copes with the pain, with having lost a part of us, with the immense frustration of not having found justice for Nakiea. The answer is not easy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.