Club Scene: Put your mind at ease with The Lifers' folk
And while you could flip through the pages of the latest book trend, you could put your mind at equal or greater ease by listening to the lovely folk act The Lifers when they visit London Thursday night. The Lifers began as a sister-harmony between Liv and Anita Cazzola, and has since turned into a six-piece power-folk collective.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
