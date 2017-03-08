Changes in NMIA bid conditions said s...

Changes in NMIA bid conditions said spurring investor interest

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Gleaner

Gallimore also said previous prequalified bidders from the first privatisation effort two years ago are lining up alongside other prospective investors to participate in the eventual tender. "Having the previous pre-qualified bidders remain in the process along with others indicates that the asset at its core is good.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar 5 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,635 • Total comments across all topics: 279,413,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC