CABARET fund-raiser on Sunday

The Holy Trinity Cathedral will resound this Sunday, April 2, with beautiful music, when approximately 180 young musicians showcase their talents at the 2017 Expressions of Love 3 Concert. The concert starts at 4 p.m. Among the schools participating are the Immaculate Conception High School Symphony Orchestra and Glee Club, the Kingston College Chapel Choir and members of the National Youth Orchestra of Jamaica.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.