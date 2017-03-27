CABARET fund-raiser on Sunday

The Holy Trinity Cathedral will resound this Sunday, April 2, with beautiful music, when approximately 180 young musicians showcase their talents at the 2017 Expressions of Love 3 Concert. The concert starts at 4 p.m. Among the schools participating are the Immaculate Conception High School Symphony Orchestra and Glee Club, the Kingston College Chapel Choir and members of the National Youth Orchestra of Jamaica.

