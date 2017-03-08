Bodies in motion

Watching a performance by New York-based Complexions Contemporary Ballet highlights the infinite capacity of the body to create shapes, lines and tell stories through dance. Over its 23-year history, founders Desmond Richardson and Dwight Rhoden have worked to create a unique style, vocabulary and ultimately a language with which to tell their stories.

