BGLC demands more compliance from lic...

BGLC demands more compliance from licensees

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Regulator of Jamaica's gaming establishments, the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission , has increased efforts to bring more licensees into compliance. Following the implementation of the Tax Administration Jamaica's Revenue Administration Information System , the BGLC in a press release advised that it will be facilitating increased compliance by setting up temporary licence-renewal desks at tax offices across the island to assist licensees with the renewal of gaming licences for 2017/2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan 31 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,000 • Total comments across all topics: 279,240,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC