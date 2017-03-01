BGLC demands more compliance from licensees

Regulator of Jamaica's gaming establishments, the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission , has increased efforts to bring more licensees into compliance. Following the implementation of the Tax Administration Jamaica's Revenue Administration Information System , the BGLC in a press release advised that it will be facilitating increased compliance by setting up temporary licence-renewal desks at tax offices across the island to assist licensees with the renewal of gaming licences for 2017/2018.

