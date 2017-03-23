Beet sugar, Brexit threaten cane sugar

A recent article by Bloomberg is predicting that European demand for cane sugar exports from the Caribbean, including Jamaica, could soon be on the decline as the continent reverts to beet sugar. "The European Union's decision to remove limits on its own beet sugar output from October means less demand for cane growers from Jamaica in the Caribbean, to the Pacific island of Fiji, and Swaziland in southern Africa," states the article ' Europe is waiving goodbye to sugar cane .'

