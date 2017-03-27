Age does not matter - Youth say votin...

Age does not matter - Youth say voting will not depend on maturity of political representative

Read more: The Gleaner

Several young people across the Corporate Area have strongly dismissed assertions that the age of a political leader will influence their decision to take part in the democratic process. A debate has again stirred surrounding the capacity of the leaders of the two main political parties to reach the youth population and the role their ages would play.

