Accessing social security benefits outside the US
Applicants residing in Jamaica may apply for retirement, disability, survivors, Medicare only, or auxiliary spouse benefits by contacting the Regional Federal Benefits Unit. The best way to submit your interest in applying for benefits to the Regional Federal Benefits Unit is by using our online form at https://jm.usembassy.gov/u-s-citizen-services/social-security/ .
Discussions
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
