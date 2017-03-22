A taste of five restaurants in northwest Detroita s small but mighty Jamaican community

Though Detroit doesn't hold the sizable population of Jamaican transplants that you'll find in New York City or Toronto, the northwest part of town is where to go to taste intensely piquant dishes redolent of allspice and garlic; thyme and scallion; scotch bonnet and ginger; and all the other components of the tropical nation's flavor profile. That's where restaurants like Jamaica Jamaica and Rono's started trading in jerk chicken 35 to 40 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.