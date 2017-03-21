a Join music unionsa

Junior Lincoln, financial director of the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association , is urging artistes to join local music unions and prevent embarrassment should they fall on hard times. A fuming Lincoln was responding to singer Mikey General's claim that not enough is being done by the music industry for veteran acts, like percussionist Noel 'Skully' Simms, who died February 4 at age 82. But Lincoln, who knew Simms for over 60 years, countered.

