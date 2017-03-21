a Join music unionsa
Junior Lincoln, financial director of the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association , is urging artistes to join local music unions and prevent embarrassment should they fall on hard times. A fuming Lincoln was responding to singer Mikey General's claim that not enough is being done by the music industry for veteran acts, like percussionist Noel 'Skully' Simms, who died February 4 at age 82. But Lincoln, who knew Simms for over 60 years, countered.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
