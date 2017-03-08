A crisis of the imagination

I recall being a presenter a few years ago at a symposium staged by the Institute of Jamaica which sought to examine some of the challenges to the financial viability of our music. One of the panellists, economist Ralston Hyman, spoke emphatically of the level of disorganisation which plagues the Jamaican music industry, citing it as a retardant to investment from traditional sources of local capital.

