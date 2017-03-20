200,000 more J'cans to pay higher light bills

Some 200,000 or 600 per cent more residential customers of the Jamaica Public Service will face higher light bills following Finance Minister Audley Shaw's announcement that GCT will be applied to consumption of electricity above 150 kWh per month. Shaw said in Parliament yesterday that 61 per cent of JPS' residential customers will not pay the tax that is charged at $16.5 per cent.

