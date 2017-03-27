135 people arrested for seizure of 183 guns this year
Acting Commissioner of Police Novelette Grant says the security forces have arrested 135 people in connection with the seizure of 183 illegal firearms since the start of the year. Addressing a community forum on violence at the Sandals Royal, Montego Bay, on March 22, the acting commissioner argued that in any other space, "that should be having an impact, but there are still people out there who are bent on selling youth ammunition".
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
