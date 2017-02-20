Women march against crime in MoBay
The recent spate of violence against women and children in Jamaica prompted a major march throughout the city of Montego Bay, St James, this morning by citizens calling for an end to the senseless bloodsheds. The silent protesters, who were attired in black and carried placards, were organised by the St James Central Women's Movement.
