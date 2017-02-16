Week later, Jamaican police have no l...

Week later, Jamaican police have no leads on Vasai youth's killers

MUMBAI: A week after he was shot dead at his residence in Jamaica by four robbers, the body of the Vasai youth arrived in Mumbai on Thursday. A sea of people, including strangers, joined the funeral procession to a Vasai crematorium by evening.

