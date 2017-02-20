Vybz Kartel climbs Billboard Hot 100

15 hrs ago

Incarcerated dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel has charted on the Billboard Hot 100, courtesy of his collaboration with overseas-based Jamaican singer PARTYNEXTDOOR titled 'Not Nice'. The song has peaked at number 83 on the highly competitive chart, and will be featured on PARTYNEXTDOOR's album.

