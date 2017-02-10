Vasai youth shot dead in Jamaica, fam...

Vasai youth shot dead in Jamaica, family seeks Sushma Swaraj's help

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: DNA India

The youth was working with a local jewellery store in Jamaica and was at home when four unidentified assailants pumped three bullets in him and also shot his two other colleagues A 25-year-old youth from Vasai was shot dead by four unknown assailants in Kingston, Jamaica on Thursday. The Constant Spring police is probing the case and suspects robbery as the motive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan 31 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,453 • Total comments across all topics: 278,785,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC