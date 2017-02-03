Valentine's Day plans ruined by visa cancellation

A Jamaican couple had their plans to celebrate St. Valentine's Day together abruptly ruined when the boyfriend was denied landing access at Newark's Liberty airport last Wednesday night. Instead of spending the night in the loving arms of his sweetheart, the resident of Retirement in Montego Bay was kept in confinement at the airport, and summarily placed on the first flight back to Montego Bay the following morning.

