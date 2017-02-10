Usual pomp and pageantry for opening of Parliament

Last-minute drills by the Jamaica Defence Force guard of honour under the watchful eyes of blinkered supporters of both political parties was the scene on Duke Street in downtown Kingston, ahead of the ceremonial opening of Parliament. With the roads leading to Gordon House barricaded against the regular flow of traffic and everybody in their designated places, some from as early as 9:30 am despite a scheduled 10:30 am start, the stage was officially set for the beginning of the morning's proceedings.

