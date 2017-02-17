US fugitive held in Jamaica after 15 years on the run
The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Fugitive Apprehension Team has come in for high praise from the United States Embassy in Kingston following the arrest of an American citizen who has been hiding in Jamaica for 15 years. The Embassy says Hand was indicted by a federal grand jury in Atlanta, Georgia, for possession with intent to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine.
