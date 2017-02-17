The real a Portia Effecta

In her rage, she went off script and emptied her political soul" My view is that she has finally decided to vent her feelings over 40 years of less than welcoming behaviour by various factions in this country. I have been observing, and when I read between the lines and assessed the body language of Jamaicans at different times, our attitude toward her can be described as impudent, uncivil, pert, flippant, aweless, impious, contumelious, nervy, presumptive, saucy, and salty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.