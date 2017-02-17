The real a Portia Effecta
In her rage, she went off script and emptied her political soul" My view is that she has finally decided to vent her feelings over 40 years of less than welcoming behaviour by various factions in this country. I have been observing, and when I read between the lines and assessed the body language of Jamaicans at different times, our attitude toward her can be described as impudent, uncivil, pert, flippant, aweless, impious, contumelious, nervy, presumptive, saucy, and salty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC