The push to produce champions

Jamaica's famous boys and girls championships, held annually for more than a century, have often been cited by this newspaper and elsewhere as a big reason for the country's outstanding record in track athletics. It is also true that a succession of development meets and other track events leading up to Champs - which this year will be held from March 28 to April 1 - are also playing an increasingly important role in the strengthening of a track and field culture.

