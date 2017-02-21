The Jamaica Biennial returns this wee...

The Jamaica Biennial returns this weekend

Dr Veerle Poupeye , executive director of the National Gallery of Jamaica provides detailed information to Earl Jarrett, general manager of the Jamaica National building Society about a piece mounted at the National Museum West in Montego Bay. The event which was last held in 2014 was supposed to be held last December, but was pushed to February of this year because of some internal decisions, according to Dr Veerle Poupeye, executive director of the National Gallery of Jamaica.

