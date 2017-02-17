The Blue Lagoon: world-famous attraction - Regional
ONE of the most exquisite attractions in Jamaica, the Blue Lagoon in Portland has established itself as a haven for visitors seeking a relaxed day with nature. The source of the 213feet- deep pool is said to begin in the Blue Mountains and continues beneath the earth to the point where it expels into the sea.
