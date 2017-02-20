Thank you, Mrs Portia Simpson Miller
It's obvious that Mrs Portia Simpson Miller badly miscalculated by choosing to stay on as president of the People's National Party following the party's loss at the polls last February. Indeed, to have expected she could have continued to command not just grass roots support but, crucially, also that of leadership through lower, middle and upper organisational structures of the PNP suggests political naivete unbecoming for one with such vast experience.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|1,335
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
