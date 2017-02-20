Thank you, Mrs Portia Simpson Miller

It's obvious that Mrs Portia Simpson Miller badly miscalculated by choosing to stay on as president of the People's National Party following the party's loss at the polls last February. Indeed, to have expected she could have continued to command not just grass roots support but, crucially, also that of leadership through lower, middle and upper organisational structures of the PNP suggests political naivete unbecoming for one with such vast experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.