Strong line-up for Rainforest Seafood...

Strong line-up for Rainforest Seafood Fest 2017

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

A line-up of some of Jamaica's top- flight artistes is set to deliver performances at the highly anticipated fourth staging of the Rainforest Seafood Festival on Ash Wednesday, March 1, at the Catherine Hall Entertainment Complex in Montego Bay, St James. The show, which returns to Montego Bay's entertainment landscape after a one-year hiatus, has popular acts such as Bounty Killer, Tifa, Ding Dong, Romain Virgo, Cocoa Tea and Kevin Downswell down to perform.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan 31 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,272 • Total comments across all topics: 279,087,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC