Strong line-up for Rainforest Seafood Fest 2017

A line-up of some of Jamaica's top- flight artistes is set to deliver performances at the highly anticipated fourth staging of the Rainforest Seafood Festival on Ash Wednesday, March 1, at the Catherine Hall Entertainment Complex in Montego Bay, St James. The show, which returns to Montego Bay's entertainment landscape after a one-year hiatus, has popular acts such as Bounty Killer, Tifa, Ding Dong, Romain Virgo, Cocoa Tea and Kevin Downswell down to perform.

