Strong blend at Negril Reggaefest

Crystal Axe, superb Jamaica band Earth Kry, potent Miami-based So Flo and surprise guest artiste Dann-I were in good form at Negril Reggaefest, held on Saturday night at Wavz Beach. Jamaican show band Earth Kry, presented themselves as a future pillar in roots, rock, reggae, performing with the maturity of seasoned veterans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.