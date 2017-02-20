Strong blend at Negril Reggaefest

Strong blend at Negril Reggaefest

Crystal Axe, superb Jamaica band Earth Kry, potent Miami-based So Flo and surprise guest artiste Dann-I were in good form at Negril Reggaefest, held on Saturday night at Wavz Beach. Jamaican show band Earth Kry, presented themselves as a future pillar in roots, rock, reggae, performing with the maturity of seasoned veterans.

