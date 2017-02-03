St Elizabeth farmer insists ganja is the answer
According to one ganja farmer interviewed by the Jamaica Observer, although their informal industry is illegal, it brings in big money, and if there could be a way to legalise ganja, Jamaica would easily become a leading economy. When the Sunday Observer visited St Elizabeth, one of the known parishes for massive ganja farming, a young ganja farmer from Southfield who only agreed to speak on the basis of anonymity explained the rudiments of his job - planting the herb to preparing it for sale or export.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
