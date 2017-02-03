St Elizabeth farmer insists ganja is ...

St Elizabeth farmer insists ganja is the answer

1 hr ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

According to one ganja farmer interviewed by the Jamaica Observer, although their informal industry is illegal, it brings in big money, and if there could be a way to legalise ganja, Jamaica would easily become a leading economy. When the Sunday Observer visited St Elizabeth, one of the known parishes for massive ganja farming, a young ganja farmer from Southfield who only agreed to speak on the basis of anonymity explained the rudiments of his job - planting the herb to preparing it for sale or export.

Chicago, IL

