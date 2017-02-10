Spider Touch dance shocks viewers

Spider Touch dance shocks viewers

21 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

While some fans are amused by the level of creativity employed by Montego Bay-based dancer Out and Bad Tash to create the choreography, there are those who think the dance is too taboo for the dancehall scene. The Spider Touch dance is currently viral on social media and has also garnered the attention of several comedians, who have made commentary videos cracking jokes about the dance.

