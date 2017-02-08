Spice to headline Floats Foam Party i...

Spice to headline Floats Foam Party in MoBay

High-riding female dancehall artiste Grace Hamilton, better known as Spice, is set to "spice" things up at the Floats Foam Party at Vista Ambassador on the Hip Strip in Montego Bay on February 19. The event, which is being billed as the 'Ultimate Day Rave', also features Montego Bay-based fast-rising dancehall artiste Tee Jay. Spice, known for her provocative and energetic stage routines, is expected to deliver no less for the much-anticipated event.

