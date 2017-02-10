Silly sex games - Jamaican men continuing to put their lives at risk to boost 'stamina'
Scores of Jamaican males, including teenage boys, are continuing to put their lives at risk by taking sexual stimulants which they do not need, despite dire warnings from medical personnel. "It's a cultural thing," Dr Hugh Wong, consultant emergency physician at the Kingston Public Hospital, told a Gleaner Editors' Forum last Friday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
