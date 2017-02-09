Shocking misconduct by US border officials revealed

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. border officials released immigrants by mistake, sexually abused foreigners, tried to order prostitutes on government Blackberrys and defecated in hotel hallways on overseas trips Investigation found 497 officers were accused of misconduct between 2013 and 2015 including abuse of detainees, falling asleep and being drunk on the job Two guards were reprimanded after they were discovered in a sexual relationship with another guard at an outpost in Kingston, Jamaica An ICE employee was suspended for defecating in a hotel hallway during an official trip to Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago Only 12 of the guards investigated were fired for their misconduct, 121 were suspended - some for just 24 hours - and 83 were given counselling A watchdog group said the findings were 'disturbing' and have urged the Trump administration to do a better job of vetting employees U.S.

