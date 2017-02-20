Senior party officials to nominate Ph...

Senior party officials to nominate Phillips

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Leader of opposition business in the House of Representatives and chairman of the powerful Region Three, Phillip Paulwell and Central Manchester Member of Parliament Peter Bunting, will tomorrow lead senior officers of the party as they ink the nomination forms for Peter Phillips, paving the way for the People's National Party stalwart to take the baton from outgoing president Portia Simpson Miller on March 26. The signing of Phillips' nomination forms by senior party officials is in keeping with stipulations by the party secretariat that senior members of the candidate's official campaign directorate be among the signatories, given the importance of the declaration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan 31 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,327 • Total comments across all topics: 278,631,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC