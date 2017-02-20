Senior party officials to nominate Phillips

Leader of opposition business in the House of Representatives and chairman of the powerful Region Three, Phillip Paulwell and Central Manchester Member of Parliament Peter Bunting, will tomorrow lead senior officers of the party as they ink the nomination forms for Peter Phillips, paving the way for the People's National Party stalwart to take the baton from outgoing president Portia Simpson Miller on March 26. The signing of Phillips' nomination forms by senior party officials is in keeping with stipulations by the party secretariat that senior members of the candidate's official campaign directorate be among the signatories, given the importance of the declaration.

