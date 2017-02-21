Sangster operator hires consultants to revamp retail - Airport partner weighing bid for NMIA
Pragma consultants are now analysing the retail offerings at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, ahead of midyear plans by the airport's management to put up 13 of its 63 retail shops for tender. The shop tenders will mean that outside businesses will have an opportunity to outbid the existing tenants for these retail spaces at the SIA, the nation's busiest airport.
