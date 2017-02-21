Samuda says ACB Board dissolved since February 8
MINISTER of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Karl Samuda said yesterday that the Agricultural Credit Board , including the position of chairman, has been dissolved since February 8. Samuda told the Jamaica Observer that there will be no need for a board in the future as the ACB will be submerged into the Department of Cooperatives and Friendly Societies , both of which fall under his ministry. The move was first revealed in the House of Representatives on July 18, 2012 by former minister of state, Sharon Ffolkes-Abrahams, as one of the objectives of the then six-month-old administration of former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller.
