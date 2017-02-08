Reggae Sumfest extends to one-week festival

From left: Johnny Gourzong, Joe Bogdanovich and Robert Russell at the launch of Reggae Sumfest 2016, held at Tracks and Records. Following a successful staging of the refreshed Reggae Sumfest brand, Downsound Entertainment has announced that the 25th staging of the festival is slated for Montego Bay, Jamaica, starting July 16 through to July 22. The weeklong festival of Jamaican culture encapsulates signature live concerts, Sumfest Sound Clash, a variety of parties, food and craft at multiple venues across the Second City.

