Reggae Month Wednesday concerts to stay in Mandela Park

The concerts each Wednesday during Reggae Month celebrating Jamaican popular music are once again being held in Mandela Park, Half-Way Tree. Previously, the free concerts were held at Emancipation Park, New Kingston, and the Ranny Williams Centre on Hope Road, St Andrew.

Chicago, IL

