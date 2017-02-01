Reggae Month Wednesday concerts to stay in Mandela Park
The concerts each Wednesday during Reggae Month celebrating Jamaican popular music are once again being held in Mandela Park, Half-Way Tree. Previously, the free concerts were held at Emancipation Park, New Kingston, and the Ranny Williams Centre on Hope Road, St Andrew.
