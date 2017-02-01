Ras Danny and the Reggae All Stars pay tribute to Bob Marley at Frog and Peach

Trench Town, a neighborhood in St. Andrew Parish near Kingston, Jamaica, is the epicenter of ska, reggae, and rock steady music, and its most famous resident - Bob Marley - became the first international superstar of the genre, bringing reggae to every corner of the world. On Feb. 3 at Frog and Peach, Ras Danny and the Reggae All Stars play a tribute to Trench Town, where as a youth Ras Danny became Bob Marley's protA©gA©.

