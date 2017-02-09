Procurement bottlenecks continue to i...

Procurement bottlenecks continue to impact capex - EPOC

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Gleaner

Jamaica's fiscal performance remains positive, driven by better than expected tax revenue inflows attributable to improved tax compliance as well as improvements in macro-economic factors and less-than-anticipated government expenditure, according to co-chairman of the Economic Programme Oversight Committee , Keith Duncan. However, with capital expenditure of $29.9 billion for the fiscal year to December at $5.4 billion or 15.3 per cent lower than budget, Duncan said the slow implementation of projects was in part occasioned by procurement bottlenecks, including bureaucratic red tape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Thu japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan 31 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,860 • Total comments across all topics: 278,739,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC