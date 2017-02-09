Procurement bottlenecks continue to impact capex - EPOC

Jamaica's fiscal performance remains positive, driven by better than expected tax revenue inflows attributable to improved tax compliance as well as improvements in macro-economic factors and less-than-anticipated government expenditure, according to co-chairman of the Economic Programme Oversight Committee , Keith Duncan. However, with capital expenditure of $29.9 billion for the fiscal year to December at $5.4 billion or 15.3 per cent lower than budget, Duncan said the slow implementation of projects was in part occasioned by procurement bottlenecks, including bureaucratic red tape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.