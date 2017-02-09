Procurement bottlenecks continue to impact capex - EPOC
Jamaica's fiscal performance remains positive, driven by better than expected tax revenue inflows attributable to improved tax compliance as well as improvements in macro-economic factors and less-than-anticipated government expenditure, according to co-chairman of the Economic Programme Oversight Committee , Keith Duncan. However, with capital expenditure of $29.9 billion for the fiscal year to December at $5.4 billion or 15.3 per cent lower than budget, Duncan said the slow implementation of projects was in part occasioned by procurement bottlenecks, including bureaucratic red tape.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Thu
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
