Preserving J'can music a priority - Reggae Open University begins at Edna Manley College

The first panel discussion of the 2017 Reggae Open University series took place last Thursday evening at the Vera Moody Hall, Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, Arthur Wint Drive, St Andrew. Moderated by Joan Webley, board member of the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association and attorney at law, the panel consisted of Herbie Miller, curator of the Jamaica Music Museum; Jayudah Barrett, director of Organic HEART Group of Companies and attorney at law; David Brown of the African-Caribbean Institute of Jamaica; and Gussie Clarke, music publisher and managing director of Anchor Studios.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.