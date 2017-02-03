Portia to tell NEC departure date

Scores of Comrades are travelling to the Hatfield Primary and Junior High School in Manchester today for the most anticipated announcement from Portia Simpson Miller since she announced the date for the last general election. On February 1, 2016, Simpson Miller announced that on February 25, Jamaicans would return to the polls for an election that her party went on to lose, signalling the end of her tenure as prime minister.

