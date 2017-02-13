Police pledge to restore order in St ...

Police pledge to restore order in St James

Commanding officer for the St James Police Division, Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth, says the Jamaica Constabulary Force will be taking all of the necessary measures to restore order to the parish and make it safe for the residents. Addressing the St James Municipal Corporation's monthly meeting in Montego Bay last week, Superintendent Nesbeth said the police have collaborated with the Jamaica Defence Force in an effort to tackle the challenges with crime across St James, with special emphasis on protecting women and children.

