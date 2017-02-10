Peter seeks unity - Promises Comrade-style celebrations, discussions for March 26 conference

Dr Peter Phillips is promising fireworks at a special delegates' conference on March 26, when it is expected that delegates of the People's National Party will, by affirmation, make him the fifth president of the 78-year-old party. "I expect that on March 26, when Comrades come out, we will have a lively discussion, as we have always have done, and they will come out to reaffirm who they have chosen [to be their president].

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.