NHT 'raid'? - Gov't mulls using housing funds for budgetary support

The Government is reportedly considering using National Housing Trust funds for budgetary support, and Dennis Chung, chief executive officer, Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica , said doing that would reduce taxes to be imposed for the upcoming fiscal year. In 2013, the Portia Simpson Miller administration amended the law to take $45.6 billion from NHT over four years for fiscal support under a four-year deal with the International Monetary Fund .

