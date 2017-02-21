New St James Family Court

"The postmaster general is happy for us to use the top floor, and we had a tour of upstairs and we reckon that we can put in two family courts with additional rooms for interviewing, counseling, the children meeting their family, playground, etcetera," Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck told members of the media, following a tour of the facility, which formerly housed a call centre, late Tuesday. "So the rooms across there will be renovated so_that we have the family court, which, in its present location is quite inappropriate, inadequate, and in fact, uncomfortable for the judges."

