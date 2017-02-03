NCEL hosts first int'l confab seminar this month - Transforming...
Participants at a workshop on Aspiring PrincipalsA' Programme Etiquette and Decorum conducted by the National College of Educational Leadership, Jamaica. Director/Principal of National College for Educational Leadership , Rosemary Campbell-Stephens greets Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator Ruel Reid at an induction ceremony of principals into the NCEL's Executive PrincipalsA' League The National College for Educational Leadership [NCEL] will be hosting its first international conference, February 21-22, 2017, at The Pegasus hotel in Kingston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
