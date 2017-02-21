Muhammad Ali's Son Illegally Detained at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood...

Muhammad Ali's Son Illegally Detained...

The Muslim son of America's most famous boxer says he was stopped at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, questioned twice about his religion, and then held for at about two hours this past February 7. Muhammad Ali Jr., the only son of Muhammad Ali, was on his way back from Montego Bay, Jamaica, with his mother and Ali's first wife, Khalilah , when immigration officers detained them. She showed officers a picture of herself with her ex-husband, who died this past June 3, and so was not detained.

